Burritos in Stony Brook
Stony Brook restaurants that serve burritos
More about Druthers Coffee
Druthers Coffee
1113 North Country Road, Stony Brook
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
two eggs over easy, smoked gouda, hash brown, ranchero sauce & sour cream on a grilled flour tortilla
More about Organic Krush - Stony Brook
Organic Krush - Stony Brook
1111 New York 25A, Stony Brook
|Sweet Potato Burrito
|$15.00
sweet potatoes, black beans, red onions, sour cream, brown rice inside of a rolled whole wheat tortilla wrap, topped with house made chili sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and cilantro