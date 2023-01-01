Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Stony Brook

Stony Brook restaurants
Stony Brook restaurants that serve burritos

Druthers Coffee

1113 North Country Road, Stony Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
two eggs over easy, smoked gouda, hash brown, ranchero sauce & sour cream on a grilled flour tortilla
More about Druthers Coffee
Organic Krush - Stony Brook

1111 New York 25A, Stony Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Burrito$15.00
sweet potatoes, black beans, red onions, sour cream, brown rice inside of a rolled whole wheat tortilla wrap, topped with house made chili sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and cilantro
More about Organic Krush - Stony Brook

