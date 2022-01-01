Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Stony Brook

Go
Stony Brook restaurants
Toast

Stony Brook restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Bench image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Bench

1095 25A NY, Stony Brook

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac n Cheese$13.00
More about The Bench
Sweet Mama's Restaurant image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Mama's Restaurant

121 Main St, Stony Brook

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac and Cheese Dinner$18.00
Jumbo elbow macaroni folded into
our blended cheese sauce. Topped with
shredded cheddar cheese and baked bread
crumbs
Buffalo Mac and Cheese Dinner$20.00
Jumbo elbow macaroni folded into
our blended cheese sauce. With Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese Crumbles Topped with
shredded cheddar cheese and baked bread
crumbs
More about Sweet Mama's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Stony Brook

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Brisket

Map

More near Stony Brook to explore

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston