Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Stony Brook
/
Stony Brook
/
Muffins
Stony Brook restaurants that serve muffins
Druthers Coffee
1113 North Country Road, Stony Brook
No reviews yet
Olive Oil Muffin
$4.75
More about Druthers Coffee
Organic Krush - Stony Brook
1111 New York 25A, Stony Brook
No reviews yet
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
$4.25
zucchini shreds, chocolate chips, coconut GF DF V
More about Organic Krush - Stony Brook
Browse other tasty dishes in Stony Brook
Quesadillas
Salmon
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Avocado Toast
Chicken Salad
Cake
Yogurt Parfaits
More near Stony Brook to explore
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2005 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(168 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(965 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston