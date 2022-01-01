Go
Come in and enjoy!

130 Turner St

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Whole Wheat Roll
GATORADE
TROPICANA JUICE$2.29
CAFE LATTE
12oz SODA CAN
1 SCRAMBLED EGG
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
20oz SMARTWATER$2.19
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
Location

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
