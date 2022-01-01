Go
Storehouse Market & Eatery

Popular Items

Red Snapper$27.00
Black Salt & Vinegar Fries$10.00
Hand cut fries, white truffle aioli, malt vinegar gastrique
Farm BQ$20.00
Eden East Farm smoked veggies, spicy pecan romesco, molasses gastrique, goat cheese
Burger$16.00
Texas grass fed beef, Eden East pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Chicken Fried Quail Knots$16.00
Fermented hot sauce, arugula, herb buttermilk dipping sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
anchovy, radish, Eden East greens, crostini
Location

813 Main St

Bastrop TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
