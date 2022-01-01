Storehouse Market & Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
813 Main St
Popular Items
Location
813 Main St
Bastrop TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
Pizza, Wings, Sandwiches and Salads in a beautiful historic setting. Meal kits, drink kits & growlers to go also available.
CC Wine & Co
Come in and enjoy!
Lab C Food Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Azul
Come in and enjoy!