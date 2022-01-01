Storia Cucina
Ciao!
In our kitchen we make everything from scratch with quality, local products, including our pastas and breads, made with freshly milled flour from Cairnspring mill. Our bar specializes in classic Italian cocktails done right. 'Storia Cucina' is made by the ingredients & people who produced them, the recipes & people who passed them on, the chefs & their passions, our wonderful staff, and guests who share these experiences with us.
PIZZA
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 Grand Ave. Suite 102
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bellingham Bar & Grill
Bellingham's favorite downtown spot! We provide a full menu of delicious food as well as nightly drink specials. We have Bellingham's best pool tables and shuffleboards as well. We're also the home of progressive wells: every Wednesday double well drinks start at $2.00 at 9 pm and increase by $0.50 every half hour until close.
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.
The Bagelry
Open 7 days a week 7am-3pm
Bellingham Cider Company
Bellingham Cider Company is a local craft cider producer. Combining the art of cider making with a Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant and bar overlooking the rapidly growing Waterfront District of downtown Bellingham.