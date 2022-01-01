Go
Storia Cucina

Ciao!
In our kitchen we make everything from scratch with quality, local products, including our pastas and breads, made with freshly milled flour from Cairnspring mill. Our bar specializes in classic Italian cocktails done right. 'Storia Cucina' is made by the ingredients & people who produced them, the recipes & people who passed them on, the chefs & their passions, our wonderful staff, and guests who share these experiences with us.

PIZZA

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102 • $$

Avg 4.6 (93 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$14.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Basil
Lg Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette
Pappardelle Bolognese$20.00
Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano
Seasonal$19.00
San Marzano tomato, Calabrian chile, broccolini, fennel sausage, pecorino, fresh stretched mozarella.
Cicotti Meatballs$13.00
Local beef, pork, tomato sauce, basil, pecorino, served with focaccia
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
Buccatini, Butter, Pecorino, Cracked Black Pepper
Homemade Focaccia$5.00
1971 Starter, Rosemary, Olive Oil, Marinara
Lumache Pomodoro$15.00
Di Napoli Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Olive Oil, Basil, Ricotta, Parmigiano
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Saba, garlic, shallot, pancetta, pecorino
Pepperoni$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
