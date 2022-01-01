Go
StormBreaker Brewing

We are committed to helping you weather the storm

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

832 N Beech St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Join the Club$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce tossed in classic caesar dressing that is made with anchovies. Topped with parmesan cheese, toasted croutons and a lemon wedge.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Shredded slow braised pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar and crispy fried onions on a toasted pub bun.
Hush Puppies$7.00
Small, savory, deep-fried round ball made from cornmeal-based batter. Served with house made jalapeno pepper jelly
THE OG BURGER$14.00
Two 1/4 pound burger patties served with shredded lettuce, red onions, sliced tomatoes, your choice of cheese and our special sauce on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with fries and a pickle spear.
Can be made vegan by subbing a Beyond patty and Vegan Cheddar
Mac and Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce and our special cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs and chives. Served with a side of fries.
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Shaved Ribeye, bell peppers, red onions and house made cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll.
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Vegan Banh Mi$14.00
Grilled and marinated Tofu, mushroom pate, shallots, pickled carrots, radishes, and jalapenos, cilantro, scallions, and siracha mayo on a hoagie roll
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

832 N Beech St.

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
