Stormcloud Brewing Company

Please pick up orders from the host stand inside the front door.
Current pub take-out hours: Stormcloudbrewing.com/togo

PIZZA

303 Main St. • $$

Popular Items

Thai One On$14.50
Thai curried shrimp, mushrooms, corn, green onion, Parmesan, cheese blend, garlic herb oil, Thai peanut curry drizzle.
Fowl Weather$13.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, mozzarella, greens, garlic aioli. Served on naan bread.
Hot Pretzels$10.50
Hot pretzels served with our zesty, housemade Rainmaker Ale mustard.
Classic Cheese$11.50
Deliciously simple. Our take on the classic cheese pizza.
Rider on the Storm$13.50
Sausage, goat cheese, sliced apple, green onion, Parmesan, garlic herb oil, balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle.
Roasted Root Salad
Roasted beets, carrots, and parsnips, goat cheese, corn, Parmesan, green onion. Served over a bed of greens with maple balsamic.
Reuben$12.50
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, housemade Thousand Island dressing. Served on marble rye.
Stormavore$14.50
Pepperoni, sausage, smoked bacon crumbles, house cheese blend, house marinara.
KC's Stormsticks$12.00
Stormcloud pizza dough baked with garlic herb oil and a four cheese blend. Served with housemade marinara.
Hot Turkey$12.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Yukon Gold mashed potato, corn. Topped with housemade gravy and served open-faced on toasted Crescent Bakery bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

303 Main St.

Frankfort MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
