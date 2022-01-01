Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Storrs Mansfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Storrs Mansfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Storrs Mansfield

Storrs Mansfield's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Juice & smoothies
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Storrs Mansfield restaurants

Hops 44 image

 

Hops 44

625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Porky Pig Bowl$17.00
Our house smoked pulled pork, layered over Cornbread, baked beans, and Mac and Cheese
PULLED PORK SANDWHICH$13.00
House-Smoked Pulled Pork served on a Pretzel Roll. Served with a side of Coleslaw.
Beer Cheese$1.00
More about Hops 44
Restaurant banner

FRIED CHICKEN

Fresh Fork Cafe

1232 Storrs Rd, Storrs

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Regular Fries$5.00
House-Ground Burger$12.00
More about Fresh Fork Cafe
Main pic

 

Wings Over

153 North Eagleville Road, Storrs

No reviews yet
More about Wings Over
Restaurant banner

 

Gansett Wraps, Storrs, CT

12 Royce Cir #101a, Mansfield

No reviews yet
More about Gansett Wraps, Storrs, CT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Storrs Mansfield

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Storrs Mansfield to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston