Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Storrs Mansfield
/
Storrs Mansfield
/
Chicken Tenders
Storrs Mansfield restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Hops 44
625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter
$15.00
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
$16.00
More about Hops 44
FRIED CHICKEN
Fresh Fork Cafe
1232 Storrs Rd, Storrs
Avg 4.3
(6 reviews)
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders
$10.00
More about Fresh Fork Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Storrs Mansfield
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
More near Storrs Mansfield to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Woodstock
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1624 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston