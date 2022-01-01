Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Storrs Mansfield

Storrs Mansfield restaurants
Storrs Mansfield restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Hops 44 image

 

Hops 44

625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Fries Platter$15.00
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$16.00
More about Hops 44
Restaurant banner

FRIED CHICKEN

Fresh Fork Cafe

1232 Storrs Rd, Storrs

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jumbo Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Fresh Fork Cafe

