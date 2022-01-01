Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Storrs Mansfield

Go
Storrs Mansfield restaurants
Toast

Storrs Mansfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Hops 44 image

 

Hops 44

625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
More about Hops 44
Restaurant banner

FRIED CHICKEN

Fresh Fork Cafe

1232 Storrs Rd, Storrs

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
More about Fresh Fork Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Storrs Mansfield

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Storrs Mansfield to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston