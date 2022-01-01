Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Storrs Mansfield
/
Storrs Mansfield
/
Fried Pickles
Storrs Mansfield restaurants that serve fried pickles
Hops 44
625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs
No reviews yet
Hops Sweet and Spicy Fried Pickles
$10.00
More about Hops 44
FRIED CHICKEN
Fresh Fork Cafe
1232 Storrs Rd, Storrs
Avg 4.3
(6 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Chips & Pickle
$11.00
More about Fresh Fork Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Storrs Mansfield
Chicken Sandwiches
Turkey Clubs
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
More near Storrs Mansfield to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Woodstock
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(925 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston