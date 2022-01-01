Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Storrs Mansfield

Storrs Mansfield restaurants
Storrs Mansfield restaurants that serve fried pickles

Hops 44

625 Middle Turnpike, Storrs

TakeoutFast Pay
Hops Sweet and Spicy Fried Pickles$10.00
More about Hops 44
FRIED CHICKEN

Fresh Fork Cafe

1232 Storrs Rd, Storrs

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Chips & Pickle$11.00
More about Fresh Fork Cafe

