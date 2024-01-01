Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Story City restaurants you'll love

Story City restaurants
  • Story City

Must-try Story City restaurants

Main pic

 

Los Altos De Jalisco- Story city - Story City

1518 Broad Street, Story City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ARROZ CON POLLO$10.99
Grilled chicken served over rice bed covered with cheese sauce.
Taco$2.75
Taco is topped with lettuce and cheese.
Fajitas$20.99
Steak or Chicken, or a combination of both. Fajitas are prepared with sauteed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes on a sizzling platter. Served with side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Los Altos De Jalisco- Story city - Story City
Consumer pic

 

Dairy Queen - Story City

1533 Broad St, Story City

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
More about Dairy Queen - Story City
Consumer pic

 

Kook Burger & Bar - 47 7th Ave S

47 7th Ave S, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Kook Burger & Bar - 47 7th Ave S
