Story Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40
Burbank CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant
Come on out to downtown Burbank and EAT, DRINK & LAUGH in our 1920’s themed comedy club and restaurant. Seven nights a week, we routinely feature the biggest names in comedy (past headliners have included Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Adam DeVine, Maria Bamford, Christopher Titus, Iliza, Kevin Hart, Rob Schneider, and many, many, more)! We have a full menu – everything from Steak and Salmon dishes to Wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and wings, as well as an amazing Drink Menu. Planning a big Party or event? We have two beautiful showrooms (200 and 50 capacity) as well as a 50-seat Bar and Patio Area. After ten years in Southern California, Flappers is Still Celebrating The Repeal of Prohibition!
Kabuki
Come in and enjoy!
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar
Come in and enjoy!