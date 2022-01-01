Go
Toast

Story Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40 • $$

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40

Burbank CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on out to downtown Burbank and EAT, DRINK & LAUGH in our 1920’s themed comedy club and restaurant. Seven nights a week, we routinely feature the biggest names in comedy (past headliners have included Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Adam DeVine, Maria Bamford, Christopher Titus, Iliza, Kevin Hart, Rob Schneider, and many, many, more)! We have a full menu – everything from Steak and Salmon dishes to Wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and wings, as well as an amazing Drink Menu. Planning a big Party or event? We have two beautiful showrooms (200 and 50 capacity) as well as a 50-seat Bar and Patio Area. After ten years in Southern California, Flappers is Still Celebrating The Repeal of Prohibition!

Kabuki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston