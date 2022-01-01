Go
Toast

Storyhouse Spirits

Come in and enjoy!

1220 J Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
SH Burger$17.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Regular Fries$6.00
Onion Rings$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1220 J Street

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TNT Pizza

No reviews yet

If you don't like it, don't tell no one!

Beshock Ramen East Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jai Jus

No reviews yet

Cold pressed juice bar and vegan cafe!

Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Gastropub style food to pair with 50+ craft beers, ciders, and wines on draft.
Enjoy elevated familiar favorites like Burgers and Fried Chicken Sandwiches with a chef's touch.
Sample our highly curated beer list with hard to find hazy IPAs to barrel-aged stouts and sours. Selections from the best local breweries in San Diego and around the world.
Enjoy hundreds of craft beers in bottles and cans to-go or drink while at the taproom. We also have a selection of wines, ciders, hard seltzers and kombuchas.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston