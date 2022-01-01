Stoughton restaurants you'll love

Go
Stoughton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stoughton

Stoughton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Stoughton restaurants

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

319 Washington Street, Stoughton

Avg 4.2 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
More about Papa Gino's
Zachary's image

 

Zachary's

1778 Washington Street, Stoughton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Eggs W/ Bacon WellDone$7.49
Make Your Own$7.49
1 Buttermilk Pancake$2.25
More about Zachary's
Deag’s Local Diner image

SANDWICHES

Deag’s Local Diner

1261 Park St, Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Banh Mi$11.95
Pickled veggies, cilantro, sriracha aioli with grilled chicken on a baguette.
Greek Gyro$11.95
Lamb or Chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita bread.
The Local$11.95
3 Eggs any style, with Pancakes, Home Fries, & Toast.
More about Deag’s Local Diner
Stoughton House of Brews image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stoughton House of Brews

28 Porter Street, Stoughton

Avg 4.6 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Seared Chicken$18.00
Buffalo Mac and Cheese$14.99
Truffle Fries$11.99
More about Stoughton House of Brews
Yai's Kitchen image

 

Yai's Kitchen

87-95 Sharon St, Stoughton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Green Curry Box$15.00
Fried Tofu, Thai eggplant & Thai basil simmered in Yai's mildly spicy green curry. Served with Jasmine rice and two Spring Rolls with sweet chili sauce.
Tofu Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodle with tofu, egg, bean sprout, shallot, chive, lime and Yai's tamarind sauce with 2 of Yai's Spring Rolls and sweet chili sauce.
More about Yai's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

La Stalla

559 Washington Street, Stoughton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Little gem lettuce, cetara anchovies,
24 months parmigiano reggiano, garlic bread crumbs, house made caesar dressing.
Polpette Meatballs$8.00
Pork & Beef meatball, marinara sauce,
local ricotta.
Capellacci Squash Mushrooms Truffle$26.00
Charred squash and ricotta stuffed pasta,
truffle, mushrooms, Vermont butter.
More about La Stalla
Map

More near Stoughton to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwood

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

South Easton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston