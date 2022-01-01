Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab cakes in
Stoughton
/
Stoughton
/
Crab Cakes
Stoughton restaurants that serve crab cakes
Zachary's
1778 Washington Street, Stoughton
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Benny
$11.49
More about Zachary's
SANDWICHES
Deag’s Local Diner
1261 Park St, Stoughton
Avg 4.7
(440 reviews)
Crab Cake
$14.25
Fresh crab cake, lettuce, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
Crab Cake Benny
$13.95
Lump crab cake with Poached Eggs and our homemade Hollandaise on an English muffin served with Home Fries.
More about Deag’s Local Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Stoughton
Home Fries
Chicken Tenders
Pancakes
French Toast
Muffins
Burritos
Quesadillas
Waffles
More near Stoughton to explore
Foxboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Norwood
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sharon
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
North Easton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
South Easton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(502 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(838 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(687 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston