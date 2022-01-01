Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Stoughton

Go
Stoughton restaurants
Toast

Stoughton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Tailgaters of Stoughton image

 

Tailgaters of Stoughton

151 E Main, Stoughton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Meal$12.99
More about Tailgaters of Stoughton
Viking Brew Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Viking Brew Pub

211 E Main St, Stoughton

Avg 4.2 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.25
More about Viking Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Stoughton

Tacos

Map

More near Stoughton to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston