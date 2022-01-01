Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Stoughton
/
Stoughton
/
Chicken Tenders
Stoughton restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Tailgaters of Stoughton
151 E Main, Stoughton
No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Meal
$12.99
More about Tailgaters of Stoughton
FRENCH FRIES
Viking Brew Pub
211 E Main St, Stoughton
Avg 4.2
(158 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$9.25
More about Viking Brew Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Stoughton
Tacos
More near Stoughton to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Fort Atkinson
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Edgerton
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Oregon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Middleton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston