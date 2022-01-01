Go
Toast

Stoup Kenmore

The Art & Science of Beer + PNW Inspired Kitchen

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

6704 NE 181st St • $$

Avg 4.2 (325 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, spicy mayo, iceberg, pickles
Dank$23.00
white sauce, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, pepper bacon, & brie on a 12" pie made with WA grown flour
Smash Burger$13.00
House grind, good sauce, pickles, american cheese, & lettuce. Served medium. Add waffle fries for $3
Side Waffle Fries$4.00
(vegan)
Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Arugula$13.00
pink lady apple, cheddar, pumpkin seed crunch (veg, gluten-free)
Chewbacca$21.00
red sauce, pepperoni, pickled serranos, fireweed honey, & mozzarella on a 12" pie made with WA grown flour
Chicken Wings$15.00
Breaded with potato starch, served with Harissa honey mustard (gluten-free)
Brewer's Pretzel$7.00
Served stone ground mustard (vegetarian)
Crushable$19.00
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino on a 12" pie made with WA grown flour (vegetarian)
Loaded Nachos$16.00
tomatillo-avocado salsa, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, & pickled serranos (vegetarian)
Add chile chicken for $4
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6704 NE 181st St

Kenmore WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lake Forest Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bay Leaf Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poquitos Bothell

No reviews yet

An extension of our flagship Seattle location, Poquitos Bothell crafts elevated Mexican dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.

Revolve Food Wine

No reviews yet

Revolve Food & Wine is inspired by exceptional food, and great wine, and a passion for wellness. Our menu is gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, organic, and local whenever possible.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston