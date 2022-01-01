Go
Toast

Stout Burgers & Beers

At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)

Popular Items

Six Weeker$14.00
Brie Cheese, Arugula, Caramelized Onions and Fig Jam.
Tots$5.00
Tots - Nuff said
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
Shu$12.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Bell Spread and Chipotle Mayo.
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Real Deal
Goombah$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Best In The Game!
Truffle Shuffle$13.00
Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.
Stout Burger$15.00
Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Happy Hour
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EDEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brothers Meatballs

No reviews yet

Say ciao to tradition and hello to your new favorite plant-based Italian bistro: Brothers Meatballs. Inspired by the food Mama so lovingly prepared for Sunday suppers, these meatballs are a modern take on a family classic. All menu items are 100% plant-based and made with Mama's secret ingredient: love.

3rd Base

No reviews yet

Got to 3rd Base

Escape Hotel Hollywood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston