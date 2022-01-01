Stout Burgers & Beers

Go
At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

111 Santa Monica Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (3712 reviews)

Popular Items

The Low And Slow$13.00
Chicken Patty, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Fire Roasted Chiles, Fried Onions and Stout BBQ Sauce.
Truffle Shuffle$13.00
Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
Six Weeker$14.00
Brie Cheese, Arugula, Caramelized Onions and Fig Jam.
House Made Ranch$1.00
Shu$12.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Bell Spread and Chipotle Mayo.
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Real Deal
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
Stout Burger$15.00
Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.
Tots$5.00
Tots - Nuff said
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Happy Hour
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 Santa Monica Blvd

Santa Monica CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

