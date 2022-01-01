Stout Burgers & Beers
At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
111 Santa Monica Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
