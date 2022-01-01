Stout House Cafe & Coffee

Go
SANDWICHES

313 Chambers Ave. • $

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

#6 Chorizo Burrito$6.05
SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHORIZO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, JALAPENOS & SHREDDED HASH BROWNS.
Breakfast burritos cannot be customized. Please go to our breakfast sandwich selection for customized options.
#1 Green Chili & Sausage$6.05
GREEN CHILI, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SAUSAGE & SHREDDED HASH BROWNS
***this burrito always comes with a side of chipotle sour cream***
Breakfast burritos cannot be customized. Please go to our breakfast sandwich selection for customized options.
Hot Latte
Espresso & Milk (lite foam)
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich$6.05
Choose your protein, your cheese and bread. Add breakfast extras as you wish. All build your own egg sandwiches automatically come with egg unless no egg is selected.
Big Willie Style Sandwich$6.95
BACON, SAUSAGE, SCRAMBLED EGGS, GOUDA CHEESE, CHEDDAR CHEESE & CREAM CHEESE.
#3 Bacon & Green Chili$6.05
GREEN CHILI, SCRAMBLED EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON & SHREDDED HASH BROWNS.
Breakfast burritos cannot be customized. Please go to our breakfast sandwich selection for customized options.
#2 Bacon & Egg$6.05
BACON, SCRAMBLED EGGS & CHEDDAR CHEESE.
Breakfast burritos cannot be customized. Please go to our breakfast sandwich selection for customized options.
Hot Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Syrup & Caramel Drizzle
Hot Fresh Brew
Daily House Coffee (French Roast)
Boss-Hog Sandwich$6.95
BACON, HAM, SCRAMBLED EGGS, PEPPER JACK CHEESE & JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE.
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

313 Chambers Ave.

Eagle CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
