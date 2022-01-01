Stow breakfast spots you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Nancy's Air Field Cafe
302 Boxboro Rd, Stow
|Popular items
|Nancy's Sugo
|$17.00
made with ground beef and Pilot grove farm pork, this Bolognese-style tomato "gravy" has been simmered all day with wine and lots of love
|Grilled Salmon Fillet
|$29.00
topped with an apple cider and maple syrup reduction with fresh cranberries. Served with wild rice pilaf and roasted seasonal vegetable
|Bûche De Nöel Slice
|$9.00
traditional yule log of rolled chocolate cake with mocha filling. Serves 1.
Nan's Catering
271 Great Road, STOW
|Popular items
|Seared Flank Steak
|$72.00
Brined with crushed garlic, salt, mustard and fresh garden herbs. Seared beautifully and ready to slice and eat when you arrive home. We compensate for travel time so your meat will rest on the way home and will be perfect and ready to dig in when it arrives at your table. 3lbs serves 10-12 people
|Organic Farro
|$25.00
Pearls of maine grown wheat gently spiced and tossed with roasted butternut squash, seared onions, sage, candied orange, sea salt and lemon.
|Grilled Broccoli
|$28.00
Large crisp broccoli spears seared on hot iron with olive oil and sea salt, then painted with a kale and basil pesto with cracked sunflower seeds, reggiano cheese, fresh lemon garlic and sea salt.
CHICKEN
Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market
271 Great Rd, Stow
|Popular items
|Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potato wedges, roasted hot and sizzling with olive oil, rosemary, sweet onion, fresh parsley, cracked black pepper, olive oil and lemon
|Farmhouse Mashed Potatoes (Pint Size)
|$8.00
Fluffy whipped potatoes, simply prepared with local cream and butter. Use as a backdrop for your flavorful vegetables sides, herbed gravy and scoop it up with your biscuits.
|Lemon Brined Salmon Fillet
|$14.95
Seared Kvaroy arctic salmon fillet with preserved lemon and spices
Nan's Rustic - Dinner
271 GREAT RD STE 3150, STOW
|Popular items
|Nan's Sprouted Brown Rice
Steamed organic sprouted brown rice, fluffy and chewy, lightly dressed with, olive oil, cider vinegar, chopped parsley, cracked pepper, dulse flakes and a touch of lime
|Farmhouse Mashed Potatoes
Fluffy whipped potatoes, simply prepared with local cream and butter. Use as a backdrop for your flavorful vegetables sides, herbed gravy and scoop it up with your biscuits.
|Country Biscuits
The real deal....folded dough with butter, hand cut, brushed with cream and topped with sea salt flakes and cracked black pepper.
* The meadow butter is expensive but worth it