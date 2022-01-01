Stow breakfast spots you'll love

Toast
  • Stow
  • Breakfast & Brunch

Nancy's Air Field Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

Nancy's Air Field Cafe

302 Boxboro Rd, Stow

Avg 4 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nancy's Sugo$17.00
made with ground beef and Pilot grove farm pork, this Bolognese-style tomato "gravy" has been simmered all day with wine and lots of love
Grilled Salmon Fillet$29.00
topped with an apple cider and maple syrup reduction with fresh cranberries. Served with wild rice pilaf and roasted seasonal vegetable
Bûche De Nöel Slice$9.00
traditional yule log of rolled chocolate cake with mocha filling. Serves 1.
More about Nancy's Air Field Cafe
Nan's Catering image

 

Nan's Catering

271 Great Road, STOW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Flank Steak$72.00
Brined with crushed garlic, salt, mustard and fresh garden herbs. Seared beautifully and ready to slice and eat when you arrive home. We compensate for travel time so your meat will rest on the way home and will be perfect and ready to dig in when it arrives at your table. 3lbs serves 10-12 people
Organic Farro$25.00
Pearls of maine grown wheat gently spiced and tossed with roasted butternut squash, seared onions, sage, candied orange, sea salt and lemon.
Grilled Broccoli$28.00
Large crisp broccoli spears seared on hot iron with olive oil and sea salt, then painted with a kale and basil pesto with cracked sunflower seeds, reggiano cheese, fresh lemon garlic and sea salt.
More about Nan's Catering
Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market image

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potato wedges, roasted hot and sizzling with olive oil, rosemary, sweet onion, fresh parsley, cracked black pepper, olive oil and lemon
Farmhouse Mashed Potatoes (Pint Size)$8.00
Fluffy whipped potatoes, simply prepared with local cream and butter. Use as a backdrop for your flavorful vegetables sides, herbed gravy and scoop it up with your biscuits.
Lemon Brined Salmon Fillet$14.95
Seared Kvaroy arctic salmon fillet with preserved lemon and spices
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market
Nan's Rustic - Dinner image

 

Nan's Rustic - Dinner

271 GREAT RD STE 3150, STOW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nan's Sprouted Brown Rice
Steamed organic sprouted brown rice, fluffy and chewy, lightly dressed with, olive oil, cider vinegar, chopped parsley, cracked pepper, dulse flakes and a touch of lime
Farmhouse Mashed Potatoes
Fluffy whipped potatoes, simply prepared with local cream and butter. Use as a backdrop for your flavorful vegetables sides, herbed gravy and scoop it up with your biscuits.
Country Biscuits
The real deal....folded dough with butter, hand cut, brushed with cream and topped with sea salt flakes and cracked black pepper.
* The meadow butter is expensive but worth it
More about Nan's Rustic - Dinner

Salmon

