Chicken tenders in Stow

Stow restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Nancy's Air Field Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

Nancy's Air Field Cafe

302 Boxboro Rd, Stow

Avg 4 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$9.50
served with vegetables or potato chips
More about Nancy's Air Field Cafe
Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market image

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (large)$19.50
Southern style with a farmhouse twist, crispy marinated all natural chicken cut to tender size served with choice of spicy mayo and/or Lillies Q Golden BBQ Sauce.
*Contains Gluten/Dairy/Egg (Spicy Mayo)*
Chicken Tenders (small)$11.50
Southern style with a farmhouse twist, crispy marinated all natural chicken cut to tender size served with choice of spicy mayo and/or Lillies Q Golden BBQ Sauce.
*Contains Gluten/Dairy/Egg (Spicy Mayo)*
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

