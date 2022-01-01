Cobb salad in Stow
Stow restaurants that serve cobb salad
Nan's Catering
271 Great Road, STOW
|Cobb Salad
|$35.00
Our take on this traditional lunch staple, including, local blue cheese, north country bacon, hard cooked egg, tomato, shaved red onion, herb brined chicken, and lemon dijon vinaigrette.
Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market
271 Great Rd, Stow
|Cobb Salad (prepackaged)
|$13.95
Salad is prepackaged with suggested expiration after 4 days. Due to prepackaging we cannot make modifications.