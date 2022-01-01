Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Stow

Stow restaurants
Stow restaurants that serve cobb salad

Nan's Catering image

 

Nan's Catering

271 Great Road, STOW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$35.00
Our take on this traditional lunch staple, including, local blue cheese, north country bacon, hard cooked egg, tomato, shaved red onion, herb brined chicken, and lemon dijon vinaigrette.
More about Nan's Catering
Item pic

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad (prepackaged)$13.95
Our take on this traditional lunch staple, including, local blue cheese, north country bacon, hard cooked egg, tomato, shaved red onion, herb brined chicken, and lemon dijon vinaigrette.
Salad is prepackaged with suggested expiration after 4 days. Due to prepackaging we cannot make modifications.
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

