Cookies in
Stow
/
Stow
/
Cookies
Stow restaurants that serve cookies
Nan's Catering
271 Great Road, STOW
No reviews yet
Cookie Platter (2 dozen)
$30.00
More about Nan's Catering
CHICKEN
Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market
271 Great Rd, Stow
Avg 4.7
(148 reviews)
Farmhouse Chocolate Chunk Cookies (4-8PM only)
Our classic comfort cookie, huge and soft with belgian chocolate, vanilla and organic eggs. Only available 4PM-8PM.
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market
