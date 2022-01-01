Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Stow

Go
Stow restaurants
Toast

Stow restaurants that serve cookies

Nan's Catering image

 

Nan's Catering

271 Great Road, STOW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Platter (2 dozen)$30.00
More about Nan's Catering
Item pic

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Farmhouse Chocolate Chunk Cookies (4-8PM only)
Our classic comfort cookie, huge and soft with belgian chocolate, vanilla and organic eggs. Only available 4PM-8PM.
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Stow

Shawarma

Chicken Sandwiches

Flank Steaks

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Garden Salad

Chicken Shawarma

Map

More near Stow to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston