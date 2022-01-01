Cucumber salad in Stow
271 Great Road, Stow
|Garden Tomato & Cucumber Salad
|$28.00
Crisp cucumbers and basil from our garden, juicy vine-ripened tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and voatsiperifery peppercorns.
|Cucumber, Watermelon & Feta Salad
|$28.00
Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market
271 Great Rd, Stow
|Cucumber Watermelon & Feta Salad
|$0.00
Sun-sweetened watermelon, feta, shaved fennel and freshly picked Tiny Farm cucumbers are dressed in local honey, citrus, and olive oil then dusted with aleppo, sumac, and a pinch of maldon salt.
