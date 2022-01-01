Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Stow

Go
Stow restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stow
  • /
  • Cucumber Salad

Stow restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Nan's Catering - Stow

271 Great Road, Stow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Tomato & Cucumber Salad$28.00
Crisp cucumbers and basil from our garden, juicy vine-ripened tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and voatsiperifery peppercorns.
Cucumber, Watermelon & Feta Salad$28.00
More about Nan's Catering - Stow
Item pic

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Watermelon & Feta Salad$0.00
Sun-sweetened watermelon, feta, shaved fennel and freshly picked Tiny Farm cucumbers are dressed in local honey, citrus, and olive oil then dusted with aleppo, sumac, and a pinch of maldon salt.
Garden Tomato & Cucumber Salad$0.00
Crisp cucumbers and basil from our garden, juicy vine-ripened tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and voatsiperifery peppercorns.
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Stow

Tomato Salad

Caesar Salad

Flank Steaks

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Salmon

Garden Salad

Chicken Shawarma

Map

More near Stow to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (256 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (975 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston