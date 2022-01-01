Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Stow

Stow restaurants
Stow restaurants that serve flank steaks

Item pic

 

Nan's Catering

271 Great Road, STOW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Flank Steak$72.00
Brined with crushed garlic, salt, mustard and fresh garden herbs. Seared beautifully and ready to slice and eat when you arrive home. We compensate for travel time so your meat will rest on the way home and will be perfect and ready to dig in when it arrives at your table. 3lbs serves 10-12 people
More about Nan's Catering
Item pic

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Seared All Natural Flank Steak$15.95
All natural flank steak, marinated with fresh herbs, garlic, olive oil and sea salt. Sliced thin and cooked medium to medium rare.
*Choose 1 grain or green, 2 vegetable sides, and as many sauces as you would like to taste!!
Herb & Garlic Marinated Flank Steak 1.5 - 2lbs$45.00
1.5 to 2lb Flank Steak - Brined with crushed garlic, salt, mustard and fresh garden herbs. Seared beautifully and ready to slice and eat when you arrive home.
*We compensate for travel time so your meat will rest on the way home and will be perfect and ready to dig in when it arrives at your table.
Side of Flank Steak$7.95
A side portion of our Flank Steak is brined with crushed garlic, salt, and fresh garden herbs. Perfect to add to your salad or just a tasty protein boost for your workday.
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

