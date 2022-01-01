Veggie salad in Stow

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Nan's Catering

271 Great Road, STOW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaved Summer Vegetable Salad$28.00
Inspired by the best of our summer garden! Layers of raw local vegetables are mixed with a creamy and vibrant cilantro-lime dressing. Sweet summer corn, Massachusetts-grown cabbage, kale, broccoli, garden zucchini, and shaved red onion with Fresno chiles for a mild kick. Amazing on its own or as a refreshing side with fried chicken. Contains Eggs.
More about Nan's Catering
Item pic

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Shaved Summer Vegetable Salad$0.00
Inspired by the best of our summer garden! Layers of raw local vegetables are mixed with a creamy and vibrant cilantro-lime dressing. Sweet summer corn, Massachusetts grown cabbage, kale, broccoli, garden zucchini and shaved red onion with Fresno chiles for a mild kick. Amazing on its own or as a refreshing side with fried chicken.
Inspired by the best of our summer garden! Layers of raw local vegetables are mixed with a creamy and vibrant cilantro-lime dressing. Sweet summer corn, Massachusetts grown cabbage, kale, broccoli, garden zucchini and shaved red onion with Fresno chiles for a mild kick. Amazing on its own or as a refreshing side with fried chicken. Contains Eggs
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market

