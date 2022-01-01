Stow restaurants you'll love
Stow's top cuisines
Must-try Stow restaurants
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
3732 Darrow Rd, #4, Stow
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about CASA NUEVA
CASA NUEVA
4525 Kent Road, Stow
More about Rockne's Stow
Rockne's Stow
4240 Hudson Drive, Stow
More about Thai Gourmet
Thai Gourmet
3732 Darrow Road, Stow