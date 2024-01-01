Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Stow

Stow restaurants
Stow restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Rockne's Stow - 4240 Hudson Drive

4240 Hudson Drive, Stow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.25
Chopped grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, red onion and topped with Caesar dressing then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Rockne's Stow - 4240 Hudson Drive
Doodle Drive In

350 East Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bang Bang Chicken Wrap$0.00
Grilled chicken tossed with coleslaw, lettuce and house made bang bang sauce all wrapped up for a meal that won't weigh you down.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.25
Hand breaded chicken tender with lettuce, tomato and Buffalo sauce in a wrap. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Doodle Drive In

