Chicken wraps in Stow

Rockne's Stow - 4240 Hudson Drive
4240 Hudson Drive, Stow
|Half Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.25
Chopped grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, red onion and topped with Caesar dressing then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Doodle Drive In
350 East Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls
|Bang Bang Chicken Wrap
|$0.00
Grilled chicken tossed with coleslaw, lettuce and house made bang bang sauce all wrapped up for a meal that won't weigh you down.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.25
Hand breaded chicken tender with lettuce, tomato and Buffalo sauce in a wrap. Served with a side of ranch.