Patty melts in
Stow
/
Stow
/
Patty Melts
Stow restaurants that serve patty melts
Doodle Drive In
350 East Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$0.00
Marble rye bread with swiss cheese and diced onions.
More about Doodle Drive In
The Basement -Stow - 3732 Darrow Rd
3732 Darrow Rd, Stow
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$11.99
More about The Basement -Stow - 3732 Darrow Rd
