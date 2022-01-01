Go
Stowaway Kitchen is an owner run cafe/restaurant serving an eclectic menu of modern, globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes. Our menu is inspired by our own travels and adventures, using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a full selection of specialty coffee, espresso and tea as well as and cocktails, wine and beer. Stowaway is a small, intimate space, perfect for couples or groups of up to six.

SANDWICHES

2528 Walnut St, #104 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)

Popular Items

ONIGIRI!$4.00
Japanese filled rice ball, choose from:
- grilled salmon
- umeboshi (pickled plum) + seaweed salad [ vegan ]
- shiso pickled cucumber + eggplant [ vegan ]
ASA GOHAN$17.00
grilled salted Verlasso salmon, avocado, carrot + ginger slaw, toasted nori, poached egg* and rice w black sesame seeds, gluten
Donut$4.00
Frech crullers!
hibiscus, ginger + raspberry donut | 4
orange + vanilla creamsicle donut | 4
earl gray donut | 4
KARA-A-GE SANDO$15.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
EGGPLANT + HALLOUMI SAMI$16.00
grilled eggplant, slow-roasted tomatoes, grilled halloumi cheese, tahini sauce, arugula + giardinera on toasted ciabatta. served with a side of dressed greens.
OYAKODON$14.00
traditional Japanese donburi with chicken, onion + lightly scrambled egg cooked in broth, served on rice with togarashi + scallions
COLORFUL COLORADO$16.00
salt + vinegar smashed potato, Beeler's ham (and/or avocado), pickled radishes, sauteed seasonal greens, asparagus + spicy adobo sauce with poached eggs, gluten free
Cookie$3.00
salted brown butter + double chocolate chip
JAPANESE LUNCH SPECIAL!$18.00
***AVAILABLE AFTER 11AM***
buta-no-kakuni donburi | [ GF ] 18
ginger braised pork belly, spinach, aji-tama egg + mung bean sprouts on rice, w side of fresh fruit salad
SCRAM!$12.00
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2528 Walnut St, #104

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
