Stowe Bee Site For:
CURRENT HOURS:
WED through SAT: 8am to 5pm
SUN: 8am to 2pm
CLOSED: MON & TUE
1056 Mountain Road
Popular Items
Location
1056 Mountain Road
Stowe VT
|Sunday
|8:10 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:10 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:10 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:10 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|8:10 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|8:10 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|8:10 am - 11:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Girakofi
A warm and inviting spot to pick up coffee and a bite to eat. Reclaimed barn wood gives the interior a rustic yet modern feel, and the aroma of coffee and fresh baked muffins brings comfort and warmth to the space.
Stowe Sandwich Company
The place to go when you are hungry ~ we serve breakfast & lunch seven days a week. Breakfast burritos & coffee to start your day and then salads, sandwiches and sides for lunch. We have plenty of parking and indoor & outdoor seating. Follow us on social media for daily specials and fun announcements.
Harrisons Restaurant
Open now for Curbside pick up! Our menu changes frequently so please check back often for new items!
Doc Ponds
Take out is limited and is not available when we are busy with in house guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.