Stowe Bee Site For:

CURRENT HOURS:
WED through SAT: 8am to 5pm
SUN: 8am to 2pm
CLOSED: MON & TUE

1056 Mountain Road

Popular Items

Baby Spinach Salad (app or side)$7.65
(available SAME DAY see instructions) starter or side portion of baby Spinach, sweet dried cranberries, toasted sliced almonds & crumbled goat cheese. Served with housemade balsamic vinegarette on the side
Chocolate Cake - Double Chocolate Frosting$44.59
REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICEThree layers of moist chocolate cake, fudge frosting & creamy chocolate Italian buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of chocolate shavings or colorful sprinkles...
Vanilla Cake - Vanilla Frosting$38.49
REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICEThree layers of moist vanilla cake & creamy vanilla buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of sprinkles...
Vanilla Cake - Chocolate Frosting$38.49
REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICEThree layers of moist vanilla cake & creamy Italian buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of sprinkles...
Stuffed Zucchini (app or side)$10.65
(available SAME DAY see instructions) side or app size portion (three pieces per portion)...Fresh Zucchini stuffed with sauteed zucchini, panko breadcrumbs, goat cheese & a touch of olive oil
Irish Soda Bread Round$15.75
Not your store bought soda bread!!!
Lemon Raspberry$44.59
REQUIRES 3-5 DAY NOTICEThree layers of moist lemon cake, lemon cream, raspberry preserves & creamy lemon frosting. Topped with your choice of colorful sprinkles...
Box of Brownie & Bar Bites
4-6 HOURS REQUIRED A selection of little brownie & bar bites. Sold per 16 bites
Mini Cupcakes (two dozen per flavor)$48.30
REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE. Once order is placed, we will call you to CONFIRM the order & get the required date & time of pick-up.
7" Chocolate Cake - Double Chocolate Frosting$44.59
REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICEThree layers of moist chocolate cake, fudge frosting & creamy chocolate Italian buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of chocolate shavings or colorful sprinkles...
Location

1056 Mountain Road

Stowe VT

Sunday8:10 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:10 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:10 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday8:10 am - 11:00 am
Thursday8:10 am - 11:00 am
Friday8:10 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:10 am - 11:00 am
