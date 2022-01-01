Go
Toast

Stowe Cider

Your Stowe Cider favorites, now online! Orders placed outside of business hours will be ready the next business day.

17 Town Farm Lane • $$

Avg 4.8 (332 reviews)

Popular Items

Tin Tacker - Tuned Up$15.00
Can Glass$7.00
16 oz Can Glass.
4-pk Fresh Press$8.99
Fresh Press - Non alcoholic Apple cider & sparkling water
Puff Puff Pineapple 4-pack$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

17 Town Farm Lane

Stowe VT

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wildflower Restaurant

No reviews yet

For more information, visit us at www.wildflowervt.com
A take on Americana with an Asian and Latin Caribbean flair, paired with a curated craft cocktail program.

Sushi Yoshi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alfie's Wild Ride

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stowe Bee Site For:

No reviews yet

CURRENT HOURS:
WED through SAT: 8am to 5pm
SUN: 8am to 2pm
CLOSED: MON & TUE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston