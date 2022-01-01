Go
Stowe Sandwich Company

The place to go when you are hungry ~ we serve breakfast & lunch seven days a week. Breakfast burritos & coffee to start your day and then salads, sandwiches and sides for lunch. We have plenty of parking and indoor & outdoor seating. Follow us on social media for daily specials and fun announcements.

1669 Mountain Road

Popular Items

The Cowboy$13.50
Slow-roasted brisket with American cheese and crispy onions on a sub roll with BBQ sauce
BLTTA$13.99
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted & sliced turkey, avocado and mayo on toasted whole wheat
Apple Valley Turkey$13.99
Classic roasted turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, bacon, apple slices and diced red onion with house-made sun-dried tomato mayo on toasted whole wheat
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle aioli on a kaiser roll
Vegan BLTA$14.50
"Bacon" from Herbivorous Butcher with lettuce, tomato and avocado on toasted whole wheat bread with vegan mayo
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Lettuce, tomato & house-made ranch dressing on a kaiser roll
Chips$2.25
French Fries$4.99
Steak & Cheese$14.50
Bistro steak thinly sliced with sharp Vermont cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and dijonnaise on a sub roll
Best BLT$9.99
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted whole wheat
Location

1669 Mountain Road

Stowe VT

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
