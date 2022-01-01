Stowe American restaurants you'll love

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Stowe

Harrisons Restaurant image

 

Harrisons Restaurant

25 Main Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Harrison's Burger$15.00
Robie Farm beef, brioche bun, Cabot cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house burger sauce, hand-cut fries, pickle
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
creamy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, Oreo cookie crust, crushed peanuts
Steak Tips$29.00
marinated grilled teres major, mashed potatoes, brandy green peppercorn cream sauce, seasonal vegetable
More about Harrisons Restaurant
Doc Ponds image

FRENCH FRIES

Doc Ponds

294 Mountain Road, Stowe

Avg 4.7 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles
Wings$15.00
Dry Rub - Crudite & Alabama BBQ Sauce --------- Buffalo - Crudite & Blue Cheese
Smash Burger$12.00
Special Sauce, Lettuce & VT Cheddar or American Cheese
More about Doc Ponds
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop image

 

Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop

35 School Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$32.00
fingerling potato, parsnip, bok choy, pearl onion, red curry sauce
Pork Belly$13.00
marinated cucumber, radish, crushed peanuts, cilantro, scallion, gochujang aioli
Bread & Butter$8.00
seeded focaccia, cultured butter
More about Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
Wildflower Restaurant image

 

Wildflower Restaurant

990 Mountain Rd., Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Branzino$32.00
Mojo Isleño, Potato Toston (GF)
Suggested Pairing: Big Salt 2020
Roast Half Chicken$29.00
Brined in Caribbean herbs and spices,
with Maduros and Sauteed Kale
Suggested Pairing: Bieler Père & Fils 2020
Mushroom Ssam Fiesta$26.00
Grilled Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon.
Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap
Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016
More about Wildflower Restaurant
Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak image

 

Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak

216 Hourglass Dr, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Coffee$3.00
VT Artisan Coffee & Tea Co, Waterbury, VT
Choco Nutty$7.00
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread
Lumberjack$11.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar
More about Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stowe

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Crepes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston