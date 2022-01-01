Stowe bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Stowe
More about Harrisons Restaurant
Harrisons Restaurant
25 Main Street, Stowe
|Popular items
|Harrison's Burger
|$15.00
Robie Farm beef, brioche bun, Cabot cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house burger sauce, hand-cut fries, pickle
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
creamy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, Oreo cookie crust, crushed peanuts
|Steak Tips
|$29.00
marinated grilled teres major, mashed potatoes, brandy green peppercorn cream sauce, seasonal vegetable
More about Doc Ponds
FRENCH FRIES
Doc Ponds
294 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles
|Wings
|$15.00
Dry Rub - Crudite & Alabama BBQ Sauce --------- Buffalo - Crudite & Blue Cheese
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
Special Sauce, Lettuce & VT Cheddar or American Cheese
More about Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop
35 School Street, Stowe
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$32.00
fingerling potato, parsnip, bok choy, pearl onion, red curry sauce
|Pork Belly
|$13.00
marinated cucumber, radish, crushed peanuts, cilantro, scallion, gochujang aioli
|Bread & Butter
|$8.00
seeded focaccia, cultured butter
More about Wildflower Restaurant
Wildflower Restaurant
990 Mountain Rd., Stowe
|Popular items
|Branzino
|$32.00
Mojo Isleño, Potato Toston (GF)
Suggested Pairing: Big Salt 2020
|Roast Half Chicken
|$29.00
Brined in Caribbean herbs and spices,
with Maduros and Sauteed Kale
Suggested Pairing: Bieler Père & Fils 2020
|Mushroom Ssam Fiesta
|$26.00
Grilled Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Accompanied with Rice, Lettuce Leaves, Spicy Pickles, Ssam Sauce, Fermented Daikon.
Meant to be enjoyed by making your own lettuce wrap
Suggested Pairing: India Ink 2016