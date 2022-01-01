Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Stowe

Stowe restaurants
Stowe restaurants that serve cake

Harrisons Restaurant image

 

Harrisons Restaurant

25 Main Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
three panko breaded crab cakes, fennel apple slaw, blood orange crab aioli
Carrot Cake$7.00
house made carrot cake, cream cheese frosting
Warm Lava Cake image

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Lava Cake$6.95
a little cake with a chocolate molten center ready to heat at home & served warm with choice of sauce.
Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake$38.65
REQUIRES 7 DAY NOTICE...A silky and dense flourless cake, something like the inside of a truffle. About 1 1/4" high & en robed in Belgian chocolate.
CAKE CAKE$38.65
Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak image

 

Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak

216 Hourglass Dr, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry frumple Cake$6.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote
