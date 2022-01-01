Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Stowe

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stowe
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Stowe restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Stowe Sandwich Company

1669 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Lettuce, tomato & house-made ranch dressing on a kaiser roll
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, provolone, lettuce & tomato with a balsamic glaze on a kaiser roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
House-made spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato on a kaiser roll
More about Stowe Sandwich Company
Doc Ponds image

FRENCH FRIES

Doc Ponds

294 Mountain Road, Stowe

Avg 4.7 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles
More about Doc Ponds
Consumer pic

 

Idletyme Brewing Company

1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken BLT Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Boar's Head Bacon, Roast Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Cabot Cheddar on Focaccia
More about Idletyme Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Wildflower Restaurant

990 Mountain Rd., Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Brioche Bun, Korean fried Chicken, Pickled Cucumber, Lettuce, Soy Garlic Sauce.
Gluten Free Bun available
More about Wildflower Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Stowe

Cornbread

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Quiche

Carrot Cake

Reuben

Cobb Salad

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston