Chicken sandwiches in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Stowe Sandwich Company
1669 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Lettuce, tomato & house-made ranch dressing on a kaiser roll
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, provolone, lettuce & tomato with a balsamic glaze on a kaiser roll
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
House-made spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato on a kaiser roll
FRENCH FRIES
Doc Ponds
294 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles
Idletyme Brewing Company
1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe
|Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Boar's Head Bacon, Roast Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Cabot Cheddar on Focaccia