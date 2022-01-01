Chicken tenders in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Stowe Sandwich Company
1669 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
|$11.25
A full chicken breast, cut & fried as tenders with your choice of the three sides
FRENCH FRIES
Doc Ponds
294 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Kids-Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
With Apple Slices
BAGELS • SALADS • CREPES
The Skinny Pancake
454 Mountain Rd, Stowe
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$10.00
3 Chicken Tenders with a Basket of Skinny Fries, Dipping Sauce of Choice, and a Pickle. Not Gluten Free.