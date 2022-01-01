Chicken tenders in Stowe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stowe Sandwich Company image

 

Stowe Sandwich Company

1669 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$11.25
A full chicken breast, cut & fried as tenders with your choice of the three sides
More about Stowe Sandwich Company
Doc Ponds image

FRENCH FRIES

Doc Ponds

294 Mountain Road, Stowe

Avg 4.7 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Kids-Chicken Tenders$8.00
With Apple Slices
More about Doc Ponds
The Skinny Pancake image

BAGELS • SALADS • CREPES

The Skinny Pancake

454 Mountain Rd, Stowe

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Finger Basket$10.00
3 Chicken Tenders with a Basket of Skinny Fries, Dipping Sauce of Choice, and a Pickle. Not Gluten Free.
More about The Skinny Pancake
Consumer pic

 

Idletyme Brewing Company

1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Idletyme Brewing Company

