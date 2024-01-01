Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Stowe

Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Stowe Bee TAKE OUT DINNERS, CAKES & CATERING

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Oreo Cake$50.00
REQUIRES 48 HOURS. Three layers of moist chocolate cake & creamy oreo crumb buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of oreos & crumbs or colorful sprinkles...
German Chocolate Cake$62.00
REQUIRES 7 DAYS. Three layers of our moist chocolate cake, filled with a caramel, coconut & walnut filling & topping.
Chocolate Cake - Vanilla Frosting$54.00
REQUIRES 24 HOURS. Three layers of moist chocolate cake creamy vanilla buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of chocolate shavings or colorful sprinkles...
More about Stowe Bee TAKE OUT DINNERS, CAKES & CATERING
Consumer pic

 

Piecasso Family Pizzeria

1899 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Piecasso Family Pizzeria

