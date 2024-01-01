Chocolate cake in Stowe
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Chocolate Oreo Cake
|$50.00
REQUIRES 48 HOURS. Three layers of moist chocolate cake & creamy oreo crumb buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of oreos & crumbs or colorful sprinkles...
|German Chocolate Cake
|$62.00
REQUIRES 7 DAYS. Three layers of our moist chocolate cake, filled with a caramel, coconut & walnut filling & topping.
|Chocolate Cake - Vanilla Frosting
|$54.00
REQUIRES 24 HOURS. Three layers of moist chocolate cake creamy vanilla buttercream frosting. Topped with your choice of chocolate shavings or colorful sprinkles...