Crepes in Stowe

Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve crepes

Stowe Bee Site For: image

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet or Savory Crepes
two nice size crepes filled with a variety of delectable fillings.
More about Stowe Bee Site For:
The Skinny Pancake image

BAGELS • SALADS • CREPES

The Skinny Pancake

454 Mountain Rd, Stowe

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Johnny Crepe$13.50
VT Maple Pulled Pork, Caramelized Onions, and Cabot Cheddar in a Cornmeal Crepe, with a side of Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce.
Grilled Cheese Crepe$7.00
Melted Cheddar Cheese.
Blueberry Frumple Crepe$6.00
A Frumpled Sweet Crepe topped with VT Blueberry Compote.
More about The Skinny Pancake
Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak image

 

Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak

216 Hourglass Dr, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Johnny Crepe$14.00
VT pulled pork, caramelized onions and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local root slaw and sweet maple BBQ sauce
More about Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak

