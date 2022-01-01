French toast in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve french toast
Round Hearth Cafe
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe
|Blueberry & Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
|$14.00
|Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
|$12.00
Made with La Panciata cinnamon raisin bread served with VT maple syrup, fresh fruit, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
Stowe Bee Site For:
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Banana French Toast Bake
|$28.00
Everything you love about french toast in a convenient heat at home casserole bake. Heat at home & serve warm with our caramel sauce or your own maple syrup!
|Lemon Berry French Toast Bake
|$28.00
Everything you love about french toast in a convenient heat at home casserole bake. Heat at home & serve warm with our cold cream anglaise sauce.