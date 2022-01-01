Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Stowe

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve french toast

Round Hearth Cafe image

 

Round Hearth Cafe

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry & Ricotta Stuffed French Toast$14.00
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$12.00
Made with La Panciata cinnamon raisin bread served with VT maple syrup, fresh fruit, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage.
More about Round Hearth Cafe
Item pic

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana French Toast Bake$28.00
Everything you love about french toast in a convenient heat at home casserole bake. Heat at home & serve warm with our caramel sauce or your own maple syrup!
Lemon Berry French Toast Bake$28.00
Everything you love about french toast in a convenient heat at home casserole bake. Heat at home & serve warm with our cold cream anglaise sauce.
More about Stowe Bee Site For:

Browse other tasty dishes in Stowe

Chicken Tenders

Crepes

Garden Salad

Hot Chocolate

Coleslaw

Quiche

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston