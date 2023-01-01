Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Stowe

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve fritters

Doc Ponds image

FRENCH FRIES

Doc Ponds

294 Mountain Road, Stowe

Avg 4.7 (1152 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheddar Fritters$8.00
Ramps & Crema
More about Doc Ponds
Item pic

 

Idletyme Brewing Company - 1859 Mountain Rd

1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
VT Cheddar Fritters$13.00
Cabot Cheddar Fritters Served with Creamy, Fire-Roasted Jalapeño Aioli
More about Idletyme Brewing Company - 1859 Mountain Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Stowe

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Sweet Potato Fries

Hot Chocolate

Tomato Soup

Garden Salad

Chicken Marsala

Cake

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston