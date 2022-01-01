Greek salad in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve greek salad
Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Greek Salad (app or side)
|$13.50
(MIN 24 HOUR) Appetizer or side portion. Chopped romaine, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, feta & stuffed grape leaves.
Stowe Sandwich Company
1669 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Greek Salad for Four (4)
|$49.00
Our Greek Salad (romaine and spinach base, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red peppers, cucumbers, red onion and crumbled feta) with Greek dressing
|Greek Salad for One (1)
|$6.50
A side salad version of our popular Greek Salad
|Greek Salad
|$13.50
Spinach & romaine base with red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, banana pepper, feta cheese and house-made Greek dressing