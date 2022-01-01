Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Stowe

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad (app or side)$13.50
(MIN 24 HOUR) Appetizer or side portion. Chopped romaine, red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, feta & stuffed grape leaves.
More about Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Stowe Sandwich Company

1669 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad for Four (4)$49.00
Our Greek Salad (romaine and spinach base, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red peppers, cucumbers, red onion and crumbled feta) with Greek dressing
Greek Salad for One (1)$6.50
A side salad version of our popular Greek Salad
Greek Salad$13.50
Spinach & romaine base with red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, banana pepper, feta cheese and house-made Greek dressing
More about Stowe Sandwich Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Stowe

Chicken Sandwiches

Quiche

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cappuccino

Lobsters

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston