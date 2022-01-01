Lobsters in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Round Hearth Cafe
Round Hearth Cafe
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe
|Lobster BLT
|$25.50
A fun spin on the classic - Lobster, Bacon, tomato, romaine, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips, fruit, or a side salad.
|Grilled Lobster Sandwich
|$22.50
Real Maine lobster sautéed in butter with romaine lettuce. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.
|Lobster Cobb Salad
|$22.50
Mixed Greens, Lobster, Celery, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, & Blue Cheese with Maple Walnut Vinaigrette