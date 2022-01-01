Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Stowe

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve lobsters

Round Hearth Cafe image

 

Round Hearth Cafe

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster BLT$25.50
A fun spin on the classic - Lobster, Bacon, tomato, romaine, and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips, fruit, or a side salad.
Grilled Lobster Sandwich$22.50
Real Maine lobster sautéed in butter with romaine lettuce. Served on your choice of grilled bread with a side of chips, fruit, or mixed greens.
Lobster Cobb Salad$22.50
Mixed Greens, Lobster, Celery, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, & Blue Cheese with Maple Walnut Vinaigrette
More about Round Hearth Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Idletyme Brewing Company

1859 Mountain Rd, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$27.00
Maple Cream Sauce with Slivered Almonds
More about Idletyme Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Stowe

Muffins

Salmon

French Toast

Garden Salad

Reuben

Sweet Potato Fries

Cake

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston