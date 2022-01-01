Mac and cheese in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve mac and cheese
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Mac & Cheese Side Portion
|$28.00
***FOR PICK UP ONLY ON SATURDAY APRIL 16 ***Family style serving for, meant as a SIDE DISH for 4-6 people.
|Mac & Cheese
|$48.00
(available SAME DAY see instructions) Creamy four cheese Mac & Cheese, with crispy toasted panko breadcrumbs on top.
FRENCH FRIES
Doc Ponds
294 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Vermont Cheddar & Breadcrumbs
|Kids-Mac & Cheese
|$8.00