Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Stowe

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve muffins

Round Hearth Cafe image

 

Round Hearth Cafe

39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Daily Muffin$4.50
A rotating assortment of house made muffins! Check daily for the flavor.
More about Round Hearth Cafe
Stowe Bee Site For: image

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Muffin Assortment$16.50
(select to see & choose muffin flavors)
Mixed Muffin Box$18.65
(MIN 24 HOUR NOTICE) This is NOT the site for same day orders Pick two flavor varieties from the attached list.
More about Stowe Bee Site For:
Stowe Sandwich Company image

 

Stowe Sandwich Company

1669 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornbread Muffin$2.25
More about Stowe Sandwich Company
Item pic

 

PK Coffee Stowe

1940 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Gluten Free Muffin$3.00
More about PK Coffee Stowe

Browse other tasty dishes in Stowe

Hot Chocolate

French Toast

Coleslaw

Cappuccino

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Chai Lattes

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Stowe to explore

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston