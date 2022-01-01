Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Stowe

Go
Stowe restaurants
Toast

Stowe restaurants that serve pies

Harrisons Restaurant image

 

Harrisons Restaurant

25 Main Street, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
creamy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, Oreo cookie crust, crushed peanuts
More about Harrisons Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stowe Bee Site For:

1056 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Pie$28.85
3-5 DAYS REQUIRED. From scratch flaky crust filled with creamy, tangy lemon filling & topped with heaps of toasted meringue.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$32.65
3-5 DAYS REQUIRED. From scratch flaky all butter filled with a sweet strawberries.
Boston Cream "Pie"$46.00
Three layers of moist rich yellow cake, filled with vanilla pastry cream & topped with fudgy chocolate ganche.
More about Stowe Bee Site For:
Item pic

 

Stowe Sandwich Company

1669 Mountain Road, Stowe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whoopie Pie Large$3.50
Choose from Original, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Maple or Pumpkin Spice individually wrapped whoopie pies
More about Stowe Sandwich Company
Doc Ponds image

FRENCH FRIES

Doc Ponds

294 Mountain Road, Stowe

Avg 4.7 (1152 reviews)
Takeout
Pie$9.00
Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Pie with Chocolate Crust
More about Doc Ponds
The Skinny Pancake image

BAGELS • SALADS • CREPES

The Skinny Pancake

454 Mountain Rd, Stowe

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Pie$11.00
A Frumpled Sweet Crepe topped with Toasted Streusel, VT Blueberry Compote, and Local Ice Cream and Whipped Cream.
More about The Skinny Pancake

