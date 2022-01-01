Pies in Stowe
Stowe restaurants that serve pies
Harrisons Restaurant
25 Main Street, Stowe
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
creamy peanut butter filling, chocolate ganache, Oreo cookie crust, crushed peanuts
Stowe Bee Site For:
1056 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$28.85
3-5 DAYS REQUIRED. From scratch flaky crust filled with creamy, tangy lemon filling & topped with heaps of toasted meringue.
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$32.65
3-5 DAYS REQUIRED. From scratch flaky all butter filled with a sweet strawberries.
|Boston Cream "Pie"
|$46.00
Three layers of moist rich yellow cake, filled with vanilla pastry cream & topped with fudgy chocolate ganche.
Stowe Sandwich Company
1669 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Whoopie Pie Large
|$3.50
Choose from Original, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Maple or Pumpkin Spice individually wrapped whoopie pies
FRENCH FRIES
Doc Ponds
294 Mountain Road, Stowe
|Pie
|$9.00
Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Pie with Chocolate Crust